Sunil Gavaskar suggests who next CSK skipper and deputy should be
Former India captain and batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar shared his opinion on the topic of MS Dhoni's successor as Chennai Super Kings' captain. Gavaskar expressed his openness to giving a CSK all-rounder the chance to lead the team, shedding light on the matter during a rain-interrupted play between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.
Gavaskar acknowledged that while Ravindra Jadeja may have found it challenging to cope with the role of captaincy in IPL 2022. However, the left-hander has made a strong comeback for CSK and Gavaskar opined he would like to see the India all-rounder given another opportunity to lead CSK once MS Dhoni decides to retire.
In the previous edition, Ravindra Jadeja was named as CSK's captain unexpectedly a day before the season's commencement after MS Dhoni stepped down from the role. Jadeja led CSK for eight games before resigning and handing over the reins back to Dhoni due to a disappointing start to the season.
CSK played their last six matches under the leadership of Dhoni, but failed to make it to the playoffs. Following this, the former World Cup-winning captain put to rest all speculations regarding his retirement from IPL, stating that he will lead the side again in IPL 2023.
In an interview with Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar expressed his opinion that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be the ideal choice as Ravindra Jadeja's deputy for CSK.
"I would give Ravindra Jadeja another go. He could have not been at his best last year. Captaincy is not easy, he might have found it tough last time, now he is experienced, and now he has come back. I would give Ravi Jadeja another go at captaincy. I would have Ruturaj Gaikwad as vice-captain so that you are already building up for the future. Ravi Jadeja is 30 or 31 now, so you are building your line of succession," Gavaskar said.
