Former India captain and batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar shared his opinion on the topic of MS Dhoni's successor as Chennai Super Kings' captain. Gavaskar expressed his openness to giving a CSK all-rounder the chance to lead the team, shedding light on the matter during a rain-interrupted play between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.

Gavaskar acknowledged that while Ravindra Jadeja may have found it challenging to cope with the role of captaincy in IPL 2022. However, the left-hander has made a strong comeback for CSK and Gavaskar opined he would like to see the India all-rounder given another opportunity to lead CSK once MS Dhoni decides to retire.

In the previous edition, Ravindra Jadeja was named as CSK's captain unexpectedly a day before the season's commencement after MS Dhoni stepped down from the role. Jadeja led CSK for eight games before resigning and handing over the reins back to Dhoni due to a disappointing start to the season.

Sunil Gavaskar suggests who next CSK skipper and deputy should be