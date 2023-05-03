"Will try my best to get both to sit and hug each other," Harbhajan Singh on the Gambhir-Virat fiasco

Renowned players like Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were involved in a heated conversation, where things could have been worse if not for the timely intervention of the other players.

There were some ugly scenes during and after the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday (May 1). Renowned players like Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were involved in a heated conversation, where things could have been worse if not for the timely intervention of the other players.

Earlier during the second innings, Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq were seen exchanging a few words. It is where it all started, and it just kept getting worse with time.

After the game, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees for creating unnecessary controversy, whereas Naveen-ul-Haq was slapped with a 50% fine by the match referee.

Whatever transpired that night was deplorable by the seasoned campaigners, which could have been completely avoided. Historically, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli don’t share a great relationship, and the sourness resurfaced first at Bangalore earlier in the tournament and at Lucknow two days back.

Several cricket greats have called out this unprofessionalism by two modern-day Indian giants since then. Both Gautam and Virat are receiving a lot of flak, and rightly so.

Harbhajan Singh assures he will sort the matter between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

Harbhajan Singh has expressed his disappointment over the Gambhir-Virat saga in a video on YouTube. Harbhajan exclaimed that the match pressure does get on the nerves, and the players get involved in such unavoidable things.

“What happened between the two of them (Virat and Gambhir) has been the talk of the town, and everyone wants to know what exactly was said. But I feel that it's a long tournament, and such things happen in the heat of the moment,” stated Harbhajan Singh on YouTube.

However, The Turbanator also assured that he would try to patch up the things between the two players in the coming times.

“I assure you that I will try my best to get both to sit and sort this out and hug each other,” added the former Indian spinner.

Harbhajan Singh has been a long-standing friend of Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli, and he knows them very well. If Harbhajan indeed manages to improve the relations between them, it would please all cricket fans.

