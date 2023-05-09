Updated IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario for all ten teams

Here we bring to you the updated IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario for all teams in one of the most closely fought Indian Premier League seasons of all-time.

As IPL 2023 reaches the business end of the tournament, it has proven to be the most fiercely contested edition in its history as the IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification scenario is still open for all ten teams. After 53 matches, no team has secured a spot in the Playoffs, nor has any team been eliminated from the race.

With 17 league-stage matches remaining, we will assess each team's qualification prospects by analyzing their current points and forthcoming fixtures to provide a clear picture of the qualification situation.

IPL 2023 Points Table

POS TEAM Played Won Lost NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS RECENT FORM 1 GT 11 8 3 0 0.951 1873/209.0 1757/219.2 16 WWLWW 2 CSK 11 6 4 1 0.409 1835/194.3 1799/199.2 13 WNLLW 3 LSG 11 5 5 1 0.294 1715/196.0 1687/199.3 11 LNLWL 4 RR 11 5 6 0 0.388 2020/219.2 1882/213.2 10 LLLWL 5 KKR 11 5 6 0 -0.079 1992/216.0 1961/210.5 10 WWLWL 6 RCB 10 5 5 0 -0.209 1748/196.2 1792/196.4 10 LWLWW 7 PBKS 11 5 6 0 -0.441 1966/215.3 2026/211.5 10 LLWLW 8 MI 10 5 5 0 -0.454 1801/196.0 1853/192.1 10 LWWLL 9 SRH 10 4 6 0 -0.472 1654/197.1 1725/194.4 8 WLWLL 10 DC 10 4 6 0 -0.529 1547/196.0 1669/198.1 8 WWLWW

Updated IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario

1. Chennai Super Kings - Matches Remaining: DC (H), KKR (H) & DC (A)

Chennai Super Kings are in a comfortable position in second place with 13 points from 11 games. They have two home games against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as well as an away game against DC. DC and KKR are currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table. With two home games remaining, CSK is expected to win both, thereby securing their spot in the Playoffs with two wins out of their remaining three games. However, if they only win one game, they will need to rely on three other teams not reaching 16 points.

2. Delhi Capitals - Matches Remaining: CSK (A&H) & PBKS (H&A)

Despite a slow start with five consecutive losses, Delhi Capitals has won four out of their next five matches, bringing their total to 8 points from 10 games and placing them in tenth position. They are not yet out of the Playoffs race, and if they win all four of their remaining matches, they will almost certainly secure a Playoffs spot.

They have two games left against CSK and Punjab Kings (PBKS). If DC qualifies, PBKS and CSK will not be able to qualify because PBKS can only get to a maximum of 14 points and CSK to a maximum of 15 points. However, DC is unlikely to win all four matches, especially the away game against CSK. The IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario has very less chances for DC.

3. Gujarat Titans - Matches Remaining: MI (A), SRH (H) & RCB (A)

Gujarat Titans have repeated their last year's performance, accumulating an impressive 16 points from 11 games. Although they have not yet qualified, no team in history has failed to qualify with 16 points. Mathematically, it is still possible for them to miss out as six or more teams can finish with 16 or more points. However, if they win just one more game, they will secure their spot in the Playoffs without any other scenarios coming into play.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - Matches Remaining: RR (H), CSK (A) & LSG (H)

KKR's recent victory against Punjab Kings has kept their hopes of making it to the Playoffs in IPL 2023 alive. With three wins in their last five matches, KKR currently sits with 10 points from 11 games, which means that they must win all their remaining three matches to qualify for the Playoffs. However, the road ahead will not be easy, as they have three challenging fixtures against RR, CSK, and LSG. While it would be fascinating if KKR makes it to the top 4, it seems difficult for now.

5. Lucknow Super Giants - Matches Remaining: SRH (A), MI (H) & KKR (A)

Lucknow Super Giants currently sit in third place with 11 points from 11 games, but their qualification scenario remains tentative. To have a confirmed shot at the Playoffs, they must win all three games. If they lose one, it should not be against MI, and they would also need two of RR, PBKS, and RCB not to end up at 16 points.

6. Mumbai Indians - Matches Remaining: RCB (H), GT (H), LSG (A) & SRH (H)

Mumbai Indians are currently in sixth place with 10 points from 10 games. While their position is not terrible, they have some tough fixtures coming up. They would need to win all four games to have a confirmed shot at the Playoffs. Losing a match should not be against RCB or LSG. If MI manages to win against LSG and RCB, it could potentially mean the end of LSG's Playoffs Qualification Scenario, with RCB on the borderline. The latest IPL Playoffs Chances has LSG in a struggle to make the playoffs.

7. Punjab Kings - Matches Remaining: DC (A), DC (H) & RR (H)

The chances of Punjab Kings qualifying for the Playoffs in IPL 2023 have been jeopardized by their recent loss against KKR. With only 10 points from 11 games, their path ahead seems unpromising. To make it to the Playoffs, Punjab Kings must secure victories in all three remaining matches, which includes two against DC and one against RR. However, this would be a challenging feat.

8. Rajasthan Royals - Matches Remaining: KKR (A), RCB (H) & PBKS (A)

Rajasthan Royals, currently in fourth place with 10 points from 11 games, will be disappointed with their loss against SRH, as it was a crucial match for them. Their upcoming fixtures are all challenging, and they too must win all three remaining matches to stay in contention for the Playoffs. However, with tough away games against KKR and PBKS, this seems unlikely.

9. Royal Challengers Bangalore - Matches Remaining: MI (A), RR (A), SRH (A) & GT (H)

RCB, holding fifth place with 10 points from 10 games, will need to bring their A-game to have a shot at the Playoffs. Unfortunately, they face the challenge of playing three away fixtures against MI, RR, and SRH, and they must win at least two of these matches. They also need to defeat the in-form GT to secure their Playoffs spot. Their fixture against MI is critical, as the loser may be out of the competition.

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad - Matches Remaining: LSG (H), GT (A), RCB (H) & MI (A)

A win against RR has kept the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the hunt for the Playoffs, but they remain in ninth place with 8 points from 10 games. Their hopes of qualifying for the Playoffs are still alive, but they need to win all four remaining games to reach 16 points. If they lose even one match, their negative NRR may lead to elimination from the tournament.

