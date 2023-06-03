Chahal also commented on the Rajasthan Royals' failure to qualify for the playoffs this year, suggesting that their performances did not warrant a place in the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has poked fun at a fellow teammate after the latter's prolific IPL 2023 season which has been a revelation for fans and pundits alike. Reflecting humorously, the 32-year-old player mentioned that he is unable to bat in the nets due to the presence of younger players.

RR's batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first uncapped Indian batter to surpass 600 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), amassing a total of 625 runs in 14 matches with an impressive average of nearly 50. Furthermore, the youngster showcased his talent by scoring his maiden IPL century and setting a new record for the fastest fifty in the tournament's history, achieving the feat in just 13 balls.

Speaking to News18, Chahal admitted that Jaiswal is an extremely promising player and that the youngster will only get even better, given the hunger he has.

Yuzvendra Chahal ranks Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh as players with promising future

“Uske Chakkar Mein mujhe batting nahi mili nets mein (I didn’t get to bat in the nets because of him) (laughs)”. He is a brilliant talent. I knew him before as well but closely watched him in the Rajasthan Royals squad. He has got a lot of potential and is a working hard-working guy. The best thing is that the youngster has a lot of hunger to score runs and learn as much as he can. I think him, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma, they are very good and I’m so happy for them and it’s great to see the kind of hard work they put in at this level. They are doing so well. At 21, they have so much confidence which is great to see."

Having taken 187 wickets in 145 IPL matches, Chahal surpassed Dwayne Bravo as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The Haryana-born cricketer expressed his satisfaction with his performance, stating that he enjoys being at the forefront.

