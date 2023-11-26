IPL 2024 Auction: List of PBKS Players Released and Retained - Latest Updates

As cricket enthusiasts in the nation recover from the aftermath of India’s heart-wrenching World Cup loss, attention now turns to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Teams are entering the critical phase of deciding which players to retain and release before the auction.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) who still wait to bag their maiden IPL title were expected to make an impact in the last season after the team management made changes in the coaching and captaincy department. Though PBKS made changes in their camp, they managed to register only 6 wins in their 14 matches and failed to make the playoffs. Punjab Kings have a decent core of players to work with but if they are to build a solid side, they will have to compete in the auctions first where they are efficient with their money.

IPL 2024 Players Released

The BCCI granted franchises the option to engage in player exchanges through the "TRADE" mechanism in IPL 2023. This 'IPL Trade Window' enables franchises to either swap players among themselves or acquire players through a cash transaction. Players released from the IPL 2024 roster will enter the auction, providing them with an opportunity to join another team before the commencement of the league.

In accordance with IPL regulations, each franchise is permitted a squad of 25 players, with a maximum of 8 being foreign players. Moreover, in the Playing XI, each team can include a maximum of 4 overseas players.

IPL 2024 Auction Date

IPL 2024 Auction Date: The BCCI has scheduled the IPL 2024 Auction to take place in Dubai on December 19. The final deadline for the submission of the list of released and retained players is November 26.

IPL Auction 2024 Venue

IPL Auction 2024 Venue: The IPL 2024 Auction will be a day-long event. Interestingly, this auction marks the first instance of such an event being held overseas.

List of PBKS Players Released Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

PBKS Players Released: PBKS are rumoured to release their most expensive buy - Sam Curran for 18.5cr during the IPL 2023 auction. Curran has failed to make an impact and justify his lofty price tag. Players like Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Matthew Short might also be shown the door due to underwhelming performances. However, the final Released Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be released by PBKS:

Sam Curran Matthew Short Rishi Dhawan Bhanuka Rajapaksa Shahrukh Khan

List of PBKS Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

PBKS Players Retained: PBKS will prefer to retain the experience of Shikhar Dhawan and also has a fairly decent crop of Indian players. The likes of Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma all are very much in contention for a spot in the playing eleven as well as being retained. The final Retained Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be retained by PBKS:

Shikhar Dhawan(C) Prabhsimran Singh (wk) Jitesh Sharma (wk) Arshdeep Singh Gurnoor Singh Brar Nathan Ellis Harpreet Brar Rahul Chahar Kagiso Rabada Baltej Singh Liam Livingstone Atharva Taide Sikandar Raza Harpreet Bhatia Vidwath Kaverappa Mohit Rathee Shivam Singh Matthew Short

IPL 2024 Teams Purse Value

BCCI increased the purse value of the franchises by INR 5 crores over the existing purse value of about INR 95 crores. Punjab Kings currently boasts of the highest remaining purse amount. They are very likely to release a bunch of players and aim to rebuild their side. The final purse value of the team will be decided after the franchises submit the retained and released players list.

PBKS Remaining purse: Punjab Kings have a remaining value of INR 12.2 Crore.

Verdict:

PBKS finds itself under scrutiny for a series of setbacks, including lacklustre performances and an unsettled squad. Despite having a substantial purse, setting the stage for strategic player releases that could potentially reshape the team dynamics for the better will be key.

