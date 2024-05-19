Delhi Capitals sensation added by Australia to travel to T20 World Cup 2024

Interestingly, he was excluded from the initial 15-member squad that Cricket Australia (CA) named for the ICC event.

In a recent development coming in, a Delhi Capitals (DC) sensation who impressed in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) with some exemplary performances, has been added by Australia to travel to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The marquee tournament is slated to start right after the culmination of IPL 2024 in June and will be played in the West Indies & USA.

The news was confirmed by Australian daily The Sydney Morning Herald earlier today (May 19).

Interestingly, he was excluded from the initial 15-member squad that Cricket Australia (CA) named for the ICC event.

Opining on the same, former Australia captain and current Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had also stated that he was surprised by the opener's exclusion.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ambati Rayudu breaks down after CSK crash out of IPL 2024

Australia to call up two added reserves for T20 World Cup 2024

22-year-old Jake Fraser-McGurk was one of the few positives in an otherwise subpar campaign for DC. The Aussie came in as a replacement for Warner and stunned everyone with his fireworks as he finished the season as DC's third-highest scorer.

He scored 330 runs in just nine innings with an impressive strike rate of 234.04, the fourth-highest in the tournament and hit 28 sixes.

Australia’s selectors are expected to include two reserves for the World Cup, with Fraser-McGurk being one of them due to his outstanding performance in India. The other reserve is expected to be the talented young wrist-spinner Tanveer Sangha, as backup for Adam Zampa.

Fraser-McGurk's role as a travelling reserve is vital since David Warner is dealing with a bone bruise in his hand and captain Mitchell Marsh is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.