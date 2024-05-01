'Just one replay shown': Fans cry foul-play after Mumbai Indians get awarded controversial run-out decision

The incident added to the late drama and raised eyebrows.

During the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time winners got awarded a controversial run-out decision in their favour at the penultimate moments of the game which added to the late drama. LSG batter Ayush Badoni’s runout by MI wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan raised eyebrows.

The incident happened in the penultimate over of the match. With LSG needing 13 runs off 12 balls, MI skipper Hardik Pandya took the onus on himself to bowl the pivotal over.

On the first ball of the over, Badoni pushed an outside off delivery and darted for a run. He then pressed hard for a second run although it always looked difficult.

Ishan Kishan grabbed the throw but failed to connect the ball and the stumps on his first attempt. By his second try, Badoni had already made a dive for the crease.

On checking replays, the third umpire sided with Mumbai Indians. The reason they gave was the handle of the bat seemed to be in the air, contrary to what was seen on TV.

KL Rahul and the LSG dugout were not happy with that dismissal as well.

Fans soon took to social media to cry for foul play and 'Umpire Indians' started trending on X (formerly) Twitter as well. Check some of the reactions below.

Notice ppl, how the host broadcaster has quickly moved on from a highly controversial runout decision. Just one replay shown and that too wasn't the ultra slomo. This clever avoidance is a trend of IPL & BCCI broadcasts. How do u not show more of that? #LSGvMI #LSGvsMI #ipl — M SatyaKam (@satyakam92) April 30, 2024

Let's laugh at Ambani's Umpire Indians for losing the match even after such rigging 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bx8PpQf498 — 🄺Ⓐ🅃🄷🄸🅁 1⃣5⃣ (@katthikathir) April 30, 2024

Yaar this is a fixing league

U have to be balantly ignorant not to accept that

Today's badoni's runout 🤡

Investing emotions is not worthy but still we don't learn😶 — Day dreamer (@introvert_hubro) April 30, 2024

#IPL2024 #Badoni runout, why do I get a feeling that umpires and match officials always helping #MI and #CSK win matches — Durgaraj Gudisena (@durgarajgv) April 30, 2024

LSG enter Top 4 in IPL 2024 Points Table

Speaking about the match, in the end, LSG did manage to eke out a win by 4 wickets. Marcus Stoinis once again played a crucial knock, scoring a deft half-century before Nicholas Pooran ensured to see his side through over the finish line.

With this victory, the KL Rahul-led side has now entered the Top 4 and further consolidated their chances for playoffs qualification.

LSG are currently placed third in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points from ten games.

On the other hand, MI's campaign can practically be dubbed as over as they slumped to their seventh defeat in ten games.

