"This is the real KKR": Fans go berserk after KKR posts second-highest total in IPL history

Just days after SRH scripted the record for the highest-ever team total (277 for 3) against the Mumbai Indians, KKR came extremely close to breaking it.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) put up a stellar batting display during their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) to post the second-highest total in the tournament's history. Just days after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) managed to script a record for the highest-ever team total after putting up 277 for 3 against the Mumbai Indians, KKR came extremely close to breaking it after managing 272 for 7 in 20 overs tonight.

Sunil Narine was the chief architect of this carnage, registering his highest T20 score of 85. Young batter Angkrish Raghuvnshi, who was handed a debut by the franchise also lived up to expectations by becoming the youngest player to slam a fifty on IPL debut.

The KKR scoreboard was further buoyed by quickfire cameos from Andre Russell (41 off 19 balls) and Rinku Singh (26 off 8 balls).

Fans react after KKR posts second-highest total in IPL history

The KKR innings witnessed a total of 18 sixes being hit, sending the crowd into a frenzy with every boundary. Following the heavy fireworks, netizens were quick to appreciate the effort from the two-time IPL winners. Check some of the best reactions below.

This is the real KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS under Gautam Gambhir. This is how we used to play, with this attitude we made 105-0 in 6 overs, with this attitude we all out RCB for 49. This is the heritage of KKR! pic.twitter.com/RJ18bn0Ylh — Satyam (@iamsatypandey) April 3, 2024

Second 270+ of this IPL! This is madness! It was raining sixes in Visakhapatnam!!! #IPL2024 #KKRvsDC — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 3, 2024

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS 272/7 IN 20 OVERS 🔥🔥🔥



Rishabh Pant cannot see this, he cannot take this any further 💔💔💔#IPL2024 #tapmad #HojaoADFree pic.twitter.com/HfpSWtnrrv — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 3, 2024

Gautam gambhir with Sunil Narine before match pic.twitter.com/GiOgM4qmPa — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 3, 2024

For DC, Anrich Nortje picked three wickets while Ishant Sharma finished with two scalps tp his name. Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh also bagged one wicket each.

During the chase although Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs managed to slam their respective fifties, in the end, it was a little too much for DC as they conceded the contest by a massive margin of 106 runs.

