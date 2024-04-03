"Should play in T20 World Cup": Fans urge BCCI to include Mayank Yadav in WC squad after fiery spell against RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) young pace sensation Mayank Yadav once again had a terrific outing as he helped his team to a second consecutive victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL2024). Yadav's incredible bowling spell ensured a star-studded RCB batting lineup failed to chase down a target of 182 as LSG sealed the contest comfortably by a margin of 28 runs.

Mayank, who recently made headlines by clocking the fastest delivery in IPL 2024 with the speed gun reading 155.8 kph shattered his own record tonight with a 156.7 kph ball.

Mayank has already risen to the second spot in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings, taking six wickets in two games. The rest of the bowlers in the Top 5 race have played three games.

Mayank eventually finished the match with figures of 3/14 after claiming the big wickets of Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green.

Following his fiery spell, the netizens were quick to heap plaudits on the youngster with many suggesting that his inclusion in India's T20 WC squad can finally end Men in Blue's ICC trophy drought.

Only request @BCCI please can we have Mayank Yadav in the T20 WC squad this year. — just (@Random_just_) April 2, 2024

#MayankYadav should be game changer for India in T20 WC@BCCI @cricketaakash @ImRo45 @imVkohli so focus on that boy instead of shami's injury



Jaiswal

Rohit

Vk

Surya

Dubey

Rinku

Jaddu

Jasprit

Chahal

Siraj

Mayank — Kalpesh Jadhav (@jkstyles11) April 2, 2024

Mayank Yadav deserve a spot in the upcoming T20 WC & Australia tour if he is remains Fit.

- A Proper Gun Machine for Team India.!

- Tonight speed 156.7KMPH 😳#MayankYadav | #RCBvsLSG | #LSGvsRCB pic.twitter.com/UvFiOwByJ3 — CricVipez (@CricVipezAP) April 2, 2024

Mayank Yadav is on the verge of replacing Siraj in the t20 WC.#LSGvsRCB — Ballon d'Or 2023👑 (@leomid10) April 2, 2024

Bumrah and MayankYadav should lead the Pace attack in upcoming T20 WC #RCBvsLSG — Harvey 🐾 (@MrBoxOfficeRCT) April 2, 2024

- Won POTM in debut IPL match.

- Won POTM in 2nd IPL match.

- 4-0-27-3 in debut IPL match.

- 4-0-14-3 in 2nd IPL match.

- Fastest balls of this IPL 2024.

- Most 155+ balls in IPL history.

- 8 to 9 balls of 150+ balls in both games.



- TAKE A BOW, MAYANK YADAV..!!! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/rkV8tkGqzJ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 2, 2024

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nicholas Pooran's monstrous 106m SIX lands on Chinnaswamy's roof

Mayank Yadav bowled the fourth fastest ball in the history of IPL

Mayank first got the better of Maxwell after his pace forced the star Australian all-rounder to hand an easy catch at mid-on.

He then rattled the stumps of Cameron Green with a scorcher. The pace was such that the ball raced away to the boundary after hitting the woodwork. While the Australian batter was shocked, the Chinnaswamy was stunned into silence.

His final victim of the game was Rajat Patidar.

Mayank's 156.7 kph delivery now ranks as the fourth-fastest ball ever bowled in the history of the IPL.

Interestingly, his debut performance against the PBKS had already garnered praise from two legendary fast bowlers - Brett Lee and Dale Steyn, who were impressed by the raw pace and potential of the young Indian pacer.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.