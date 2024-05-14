'For us he's a game-changer' - Sourav Ganguly lavishes praise on young Delhi Capitals player

His performance has ensured that DC remains in the hunt for their maiden IPL title.

The Indian Premier League, over the years, has been the birthplace of many talents and the ongoing IPL 2024 hasn't disappointed either.

One youngster who has been a sheer revelation is Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Jake Fraser-McGurk. He currently holds the record for hitting the fastest fifty this season (15 balls).

The 22-year-old Aussie, in just the nine matches he has played for DC, scored 330 runs at an average of 36.67, striking at a rate of 234.04.

He has been one of the key performers for the side and has ensured that DC remains in the hunt for their maiden IPL title.

They are currently placed sixth with 12 points from 13 games and will need to win their final league match against LSG tonight (May 14).

Sourav Ganguly lavishes praise on young Jake Fraser-McGurk

Speaking about Jake's contribution to the team, DC's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly labelled the youngster as a 'gamechanger'.

Ganguly said on Star Sports, "He has brought a lot on the table, I'm happily surprised with the way he has batted. I think this is his first time in the sub-continent, we have played on good wickets at Feroze Shah Kotla, but you still have to put them away. The attitude has been good which is very important for me, he works hard in the nets, doesn't miss training, he is there everyday, even on optional practice he comes. I see very good things for him in this format." "With Ricky around he guided Jake very well. What I like about him is he's hungry, he wants to play well. I know he missed out on the World Cup, Australia should have probably picked him, but that's the way it goes when you have so many good players in Warner, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh at 3, you will obviously miss out. But he's just 22 and he has got a long career and I'm sure he will be up and ready. For us, he is a gamechanger and that's what you need in this format. We will see how it goes. Keep it simple and win and then see where it goes."

