WATCH: Jonty Rhodes gives standing ovation after Krishnappa Gowtham takes a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Andre Russell

Jonty couldn't control his excitement and got on his feet to applaud the effort.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), LSG's substitute fielder Krishnappa Gowtham took an excellent running catch to send the big-hitting Andre Russell back to the dugout.

The incident happened on the fifteenth over bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq. On the second ball of the over, Naveen bowled a full delivery that was wide of off-stump and Andre Russell only managed to slice it in the air.

Krishnappa Gowtham, who came as a subfielder, ran back from extra cover and kept his eye on the ball while timing his dive to perfection to complete the brilliant catch.

Jonty Rhodes, LSG's fielding coach who was sitting in the dugout, couldn't contain his excitement and got on his feet to give him a standing ovation.

KKR eye top spot with win against LSG

Speaking about the match, KKR once again had a superb outing with the bat, posting a 200-plus score.

Phil Salt and Sunil Narine gave KKR a whirlwind start with a 61-run opening stand in the first four overs.

Sunil Narine continued his sublime form with the willow and capitalized on a good start, scoring a quickfire 39-ball 81.

While KKR's regular big-hitters, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell couldn't do much damage, Shreyas Iyer and Ramandeep Singh's late cameos ensure KKR set a towering chase of 236 for LSG.

With both KKR and LSG in the Top 4, a win tonight for either of them will put them one step closer to sealing the playoffs qualification. However, if KKR can manage to win tonight, they will climb to the top of the points table on the basis of a superior run-rate.

