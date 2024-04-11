LSG coach names key player who can return in KKR match

He played the first two games of the season before being sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has given a key update on the availability of a talented young fast bowler for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024 season). Apart from Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan is another promising pacer whose fitness has been a pressing concern for the franchise.

Mohsin featured in the first two games of the season for LSG, bowling his quota of four overs in both matches before injuring his hamstring and missing their next two matches.

Langer stated that although Mohsin might be available for their next game against Delhi Capitals (DC) tomorrow (April 12), it is the following game against Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) the Aussie is targeting for the pacer's return.

Justin Langer gives update on Mohsin Khan's availability

Speaking at the pre-match conference ahead of the DC clash, Langer said,

"He's out there bowling now. He had a little bit of disc flare up in his back. He and Mayank are very important to us. He [Mohsin] has gone through all the treatment - it's really good to have an excellent medical staff. He's bowling today in the middle. He might be available tomorrow, but more than likely - and hopefully - we'll be looking at the Kolkata game, where that extra pace will be valuable. But he's on the right path - fingers crossed."

LSG has made a good revival after losing their tournament opener against the Rajasthan Royal (RR) with three consecutive wins against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, the recent injury concerns have provided a major setback to their ambitions of winning their maiden IPL title.

LSG, however, have another pace sensation in their ranks - West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph. It remains to be seen how and when the LSG management uses him this season.

