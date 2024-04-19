Mumbai Indians teammate Mohammad Nabi shares Instagram story criticising Hardik Pandya's captaincy

Nabi has shared a not-so-subtle post on his Instagram story that raises fingers at Pandya's captaincy.

Ever since Hardik Pandya has been bestowed with the captaincy reins of Mumbai Indians (MI), it has not exactly been a pleasant experience for the premier all-rounder. From constant boos from fans to results not going MI's way, Pandya has had a rocky start to his MI captaincy.

However, despite starting the tournament with a hattrick of losses, they are currently in the seventh position in the points table with three wins from seven games and are holding onto the hope of making it to the playoffs.

While MI already has a reputation for being slow starters and then turning around fortunes to lift the trophy, this season will be a bit tricky for the franchise with a new skipper at the helm.

Now, Pandya's Mumbai Indians teammate Mohammad Nabi has shared a not-so-subtle post on his Instagram story that raises fingers at Pandya's captaincy.

Mohammad Nabi shares Instagram story criticising Hardik Pandya's captaincy

Nabi shared the post of a fan who has criticised Pandya for not letting the Afghanistan all-rounder bowl during their last night's match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and hailed Nabi for taking two game-changing catches of Ashutosh Sharma and Harpreet Brar.

Together with Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh formed a crucial 57-run partnership for the 8th wicket, which brought Punjab back into contention.

However, Ashutosh's wicket in the eighteenth over ended PBKS' hopes of winning the tie. Sharma eventually departed for a 28-ball 61 as MI won the contest by 9 runs in the end.

With tonight's win, MI have registered their third victory of the season and have now climbed to the seventh spot. PBKS, on the other hand, slumped to the ninth spot with just two wins from seven games.

