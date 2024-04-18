IPL broadcasters introduce new camera-angle after recent coin toss controversy

The amend was made in direct response to the controversy that happened during the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) recently came under scrutiny after a coin toss during a match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was not shown transparently on live television.

What happened was MI captain Hardik Pandya had tossed the coin over his head and it landed behind everyone.

The match referee Javagal Srinath collected the coin without revealing the outcome to either captain before announcing that Pandya had won the toss.

Soon reactions poured in with many fans claiming the toss to be rigged in order to benefit the five-time IPL winners.

However, during RCB's next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Du Plessis was seen narrating the entire incident to SRH skipper Pat Cummins and incidentally it got caught on camera.

IPL broadcasters introduce new camera-angle for coin toss

The interaction soon became viral as many fans and experts called for more clarity on the toss.

The IPL 2024 broadcasters, in a bid to make amends, introduced a new camera angle to show the outcome of the toss vividly. During today's (April 18) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians, the cameras zoomed in on the coin as soon as it landed on the ground.

The match referee also waited for the camera to have a good look at the coin before picking it up.

Talking about the game between PBKS and MI, PBKS opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Both teams will be desperate to win tonight after managing to win just two of their first six games.

PBKS are currently at the eighth spot in the points table while MI are languishing at the ninth.

