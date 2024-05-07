WATCH: Ricky Ponting gives never-seen reaction as tail-ender Rasikh Dar scoops Trent Boult for consecutive boundaries

Dar slammed two consecutive boundaries off the veteran pacer as everyone was left stunned.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), DC coach Ricky Ponting had an interesting reaction after tail-ender Rasikh Dar stunned every spectator with his strokeplay.

Coming into the bat at No.8, the 24-year-old hit two consecutive boundaries off veteran pacer Trent Boult with two excellent scoops over his shoulders.

Rasikh came as an impact substitute and scored quick nine runs off just three balls to help DC post a colossal total.

Rasikh is primarily a bowler and Ponting's aggressive mentality must have rubbed off on the youngster from Jammu & Kashmir.

As the commentators lauded Ponting's genius for infusing the attacking mindset, the latter came up with a wink while sitting in the dugout. Check the video below.

DC post a towering target for Rajasthan

Speaking about the match, DC continued this season's trend of 200-plus scores and posted a towering total of 221 for 8 in 20 overs.

Openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel set the platform for DC with respective fifties. Fraser-McGurk scored a quickfire 20-ball fifty while Porel smashed a 36-ball 65.

Tristan Stubbs did the finishing work for DC with his fireworks at the death overs with a 20-ball 41 to set up a colossal target.

For RR, Aswhin was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets while maintaining an excellent average of 6.0 across his four-over spell.

The match is extremely crucial for both teams. RR will be eyeing a win to confirm their playoffs qualification while DC will be aiming to keep their chances alive by outclassing the table toppers.

