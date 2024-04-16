"He can bowl also": KKR fielding coach reveals hidden skillset of talented batter

Two-time Indian Premier League winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a blistering start to their IPL 2024 campaign. After 4 wins in 5 games, their batting department delivered the goods once again tonight against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to post a towering score of 223 for 6.

All-rounder Sunil Narine registered the maiden ton of his career and shattered multiple records in the process.

Speaking on the sidelines during RR's run-chase, KKR fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate shed light on KKR's turnaround from last season and also how the fielding has improved distinctly, which has also been visible on the field.

Next, he heaped plaudits on new signing Ramandeep Singh, who took a stunning diving catch during KKR's last match against Lucknow Super Giants. The former Dutch cricketer then went on to reveal Ramandeep's secret talent as well.

Ryan ten Doeschate said on JioCinema, "He’s a special guy. He can bowl also. We have not seem him bowl yet but he can swing his arm around."

Jos Buttler's heroics help RR record highest-ever successful chase in IPL

Speaking about the match, following Narine's knock, Rinku Singh also made a lat flourish to help KKR post a steep target of 224 for RR. What happened next was nothing short of magical.

Jos Buttler remained unbeaten after opening the innings on 107* to guide the Royals home safely and ensure a 2-wicket win. It was a stellar century from the Englishman which led to the highest successfully chased total in IPL history.

Buttler turned around the contest at the penultimate stages as KKR slumped to their second defeat of the season. RR remain at the top as they notch up their sixth win in seven games and inch closer to the Playoffs stage.

