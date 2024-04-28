'Baby on the way' - Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram story from Chepauk during CSK vs SRH goes viral

Sakshi posted a photo of Dhoni wicketkeeping during the SRH match while making a request on the post.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi put out a social media post that went immediately viral.

Sakshi posted a photo of Dhoni wicketkeeping during the match while making a request on the post.

She wrote, "Please finish the game fast today. Baby is on the way... contractions have begun. Request from - to be 'Bua'".

Reading the post, it could be inferred that there was a family emergency and Sakshi's brother was expecting a child.

Earlier, during CSK's batting, Sakshi's animated reaction went viral when MS Dhoni slammed a first ball boundary after walking out to bat in the final over. Interestingly, MS Dhoni is yet to be dismissed this season and has now remained unbeaten in his seven innings so far.

CSK enters Top 4 after massive win against SRH

Speaking about the match, CSK secured their fifth win in nine games and jumped three places. CSK have now entered the Top 4 and is currently ranked third with ten points as they further consolidate their playoffs qualification chances.

For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain's innings, falling just two runs short of a century on 98. Daryll Mitchell too contributed with a fifty and Shivam Dube's quickfire cameo helped CSK post a towering score of 212 for 3.

Chasing the daunting total, SRH never really looked in control of the game and squandered it, getting bundled out for a trivial 134.

Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the CSK bowlers, finishing with four wickets as CSK wrapped up the contest with a massive 78-run win.

