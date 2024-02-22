IPL 2024 schedule: Former teammates go head-to-head in season opener

The schedule for the first 21 matches is out. The schedule for the remaining matches will be announced once the dates for India's general elections are finalized.

Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 opener at Chennai.

The schedule of the first 21 matches of IPL 2024 is out with the tournament set to begin on 22nd March, Friday. This will be the 17th edition of this high-profile tournament. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

Led by the legendary MS Dhoni, CSK have won 5 IPL titles so far while RCB are still searching for their maiden IPL trophy. RCB will be led by Faf du Plessis. With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli on the opposite sides in the opening clash, the tournament is set for a blockbuster start.

The schedule has been released for the first 17 days. The roster for the remaining matches will be announced once the dates for India’s general elections are finalised.

There are four double-headers in the initial schedule, with two of those in the first weekend. Season’s first double-header will be on 23rd March which will see Punjab Kings facing Delhi Capitals at Mohali, and Kolkata Knight Riders square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will play two of its home games at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag. They are the only franchise that will not play any games at their home ground during this phase. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has informed the IPL governing council that it might not have enough time to prepare the venue after hosting 11 Women's Premier League matches.

Last year’s runners-up Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This means Hardik Pandya’s first game as Mumbai Indians captain will be played at his previous home ground. Gujarat Titans have won a final and lost one in their two seasons so far. They will be led by Shubman Gill in IPL 2024.