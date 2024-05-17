Former India star reveals he was CSK's first choice before MS Dhoni

Apparently, he received a call from CSK prior to the auction of the opening IPL season.

In a recent revelation, a former India star opened up that he was the first pick for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of MS Dhoni during the opening season.

Over the years, MS Dhoni has evolved into a cult figure for the CSK team and its fans and rightly so. MS Dhoni has led CSK to all five of their IPL titles and has a major contribution in building the franchise's legacy thus far.

However, former India opener Virender Sehwag revealed that the ex-India skipper was not CSK's first choice.

The explosive opener stated that VB Chandrashekar, the former India cricketer who was given the responsibility of buying and recruiting players at CSK had phone-called him prior to the auction.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins play rock, papers, scissors to decide winner after SRH vs GT washout

Virender Sehwag reveals MS Dhoni wasn't CSK's first option

Sehwag revealed in a chat with Fever FM, “VB Chandrashekhar was selecting the players for CSK. He phone-called me and said, 'we want you to play for CSK. Delhi Daredevils want you to be their icon. Don't accept the offer'. I was like, fine, we will see.”

Sehwag confirmed that he was offered a contract by Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and he accepted it. As a result, he chose not to participate in the auction, which led CSK to bid for Dhoni instead.

Sehwag added, “Finally, I received the offer from Delhi Daredevils to be their icon player and I accepted it. I didn't go into the auction. If I were a part of the auction, CSK would've bought me and made me the captain of the side. But then, they bought MS Dhoni and made him the captain.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.