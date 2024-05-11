'Please pay us': Sreesanth demands payments from now-defunct IPL team

Sreesanth highlgihted that the players had to bear the financial repercussions.

In a recent revelation, former India cricketer Sreesanth revealed that a specific Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise didn't pay fees to most of the players. Sreesanth, who recently appeared on 'The Ranveer Show' opened up about it in elaborate details.

Sreesanth highlighted the sudden conclusion of now-defunct Kochi Tuskers' involvement in the IPL, which left the players to bear the financial repercussions of the team's dissolution.

He urged the team owners to honour their commitments as BCCI must have already paid them the due amount.

In a frank disclosure, Sreesanth revealed that several cricketers, including esteemed figures like Muttiah Muralitharan and Mahela Jayawardene, are still awaiting their rightful dues from the franchise. Despite repeated promises and reassurances, these players find themselves in a state of uncertainty, grappling with the challenge of reclaiming the money owed to them.





Sreesanth demands payments from now-defunct IPL team

Speaking on the podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sreesanth revealed,

“They have to pay a lot of money. You should get Muralitharan sir (Muttiah Muralitharan), you should get Mahela (Jayawardene) and in your show they will only tell you no one has got (money).” "I urge you all, BCCI must have paid you by now. Please honour your commitments to us, even if it means paying with an 18% interest rate annually. The team was meant to last three years, but it was terminated after just one year. I believe this issue deserves more attention."

Sreesanth participated in five seasons of the IPL, spanning from 2008 to 2013, although he missed the 2012 season due to injury. His final appearance in the IPL occurred in a match against KXIP (now Punjab Kings), following which he faced arrest on charges related to match-fixing.

Subsequently, the BCCI imposed a lifelong ban on the then-30-year-old cricketer. However, in 2019, this ban was amended to a seven-year suspension.

