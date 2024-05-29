'Proven himself time and again': RCB star gets backing despite embarrassing form in IPL 2024

He scored just 52 runs in 10 matches at a poor average of 5.78 while managing six wickets.

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star had a forgetful Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign. His performance was one of the primary reasons for the team's horrible start to the IPL 2024.

Dynamic Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell couldn't deliver either with the bat or the ball.

Maxwell scored just 52 runs in 10 matches at an embarrassing average of 5.78 while managing only six wickets.

The Faf du Plessis-led side could win just a solitary match in their first eight games and were languishing at the bottom half of the table.

Despite the poor start and Maxwell's lean patch, the team managed to script a fairytale comeback by winning all six of their remaining games and securing the final available IPL 2024 playoffs berth.

However, they failed to capitalise on the momentum and eventually crashed out after a loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator.

Glenn Maxwell gets backing despite poor form in IPL 2024

Now that the season has concluded, Maxwell's Australian teammate Usman Khawaja has come out openly backing Maxwell and calling IPL form 'irrelevant'.

Speaking to the West Australian, Khawaja said, “The IPL form is absolutely irrelevant. Maxy’s proven himself time and time again. Any player who’s performed over a long period of time understands that you can’t perform well every time you go out there." "You take a few risks, particularly if you bat in the middle order, and T20 cricket’s not easy. But (for this tournament) if he gets one good innings, he’s away. It doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past. He’s not going to change his game and nor should he. Just keep going. He’ll find it," the veteran opener added.

Maxwell is now set to feature for Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June and will hope to replicate his stellar form in last year's ODI World Cup this time around as well.

