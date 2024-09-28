IPL teams to work with 6 Retentions Heading into IPL 2025 Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council (GC) has finally revealed the number of retentions allowed ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

They can take six via retention or Right To Match (RTM) according to their convenience, which is done at the discretion of the IPL owners, who met the BCCI via a meeting on July 31 to discuss the retentions and other stuff. For the first three retentions, the following purse will be deducted: INR 18 crore, INR 14 crore, and INR 11 crore.

The following purse will be deducted for the remaining two slots: INR 18 crore and INR 14 crore. Meanwhile, the uncapped player’s salary has remained the same and will take INR 4 crore.

Further, the purse for the IPL 2025 auction is increased to INR 120 crore from INR 100 crore. It means that teams retaining all six players before the auction will spend INR 79 crore and will only be left with INR 41 crore going into the auction.

MS Dhoni set to be retained as an uncapped player

Meanwhile, the road to retaining MS Dhoni as an uncapped player has been cleared for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The IPL has decided to bring back the rule that allowed teams to retain a player as an uncapped if he has not featured in international cricket for five years.

“A capped Indian player will become uncapped, if the player has in the last five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant Season is held, not played in the starting XI in International Cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) or does not have a Central Contract with BCCI. This will be applicable for Indian Players only.” read the official release.

This rule was scrapped ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Clearly, it has been reinstated to let CSK retain MS Dhoni.

Further, players will now get an INR 7.5 Lakhs match fee in the league. Moreover, players playing all league games will get INR 1.05 crore apart from their contracted amount.

