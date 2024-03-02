Sourav Ganguly reveals date for Rishabh Pant's clearance by NCA

Ganguly stated that the DC management is taking an extremely 'cautious approach' with Pant.

In a positive news for Indian cricket fans and Delhi Capitals (DC) fans in specific, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to be released by the NCA (National Cricket Academy) next week. The news was confirmed by DC Director of Cricket and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

The much-awaited return will finally happen when Pant crosses the crucial milestone that has been set for March 5 as confirmed by the former BCCI President.

Speaking in an interview with TOI, Ganguly said, "He has done everything to get fit and that’s the reason NCA will clear him."

While Rishabh will be available for the entire season, there still remains doubt over captaincy and wicketkeeping.

Ganguly further revealed that the DC management is taking an extremely 'cautious approach' with Pant, who will be making a return after surviving a horrific car accident back in 2022.

Ganguly speaks about Pant's likely role in IPL 2024

Responding to a question if Pant or someone else will captain the Delhi side in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), Ganguly added, "Let Rishabh get cleared on March 5, only then we’ll talk about captaincy backups. We are taking a cautious approach with him because he has a very long career ahead of him. We don’t want to push him in excitement. We will see how Rishabh reacts. He will be joining the camp once NCA gives him the clearance. We will see match by match. We can’t predict."

With Pant returning from multiple surgeries and extensive rehab., there is a strong possibility that Pant will play solely as a batsman under the 'Impact Player' rule in the intial phase of the IPL.

