IPL teams pondering action against Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga and the like: Reports

The issue of players withdrawing prior to a season or leaving midway has created a pressing concern for all the IPL franchises.

In a recent development coming in, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are contemplating taking measures against foreign players for their truant behaviour, Cricbuzz reported.

The issue of foreign players defaulting on their commitments is expected to be a significant topic during the upcoming meeting between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials and the IPL franchise owners.

Several franchise managements have raised concerns about certain foreign players' lack of respect and commitment towards the IPL auction process, and this matter is set to be discussed on Wednesday (July 31) evening.

The actions of players like Jason Roy, Alex Hales, and Wanindu Hasaranga, among others, who have previously withdrawn from the IPL—allegedly due to receiving lower-than-expected bids have caused concern among IPL management.

The reasons cited for their withdrawals have included personal issues and injuries, leaving franchises frustrated. The meeting will focus on the need for corrective measures to ensure greater commitment from players.

IPL team owners call for strict action on foreign players

In recent one-on-one meetings with the BCCI CEO, franchise officials have called for action against players who have withdrawn without valid reasons, with some even suggesting that these players be banned.

Teams have reported that these sudden withdrawals have disrupted their detailed pre-auction planning. Although the BCCI's response to these concerns will be clarified at the meeting, the inclusion of this issue on the agenda indicates the board's serious approach to the problem.

During the last season (IPL 2024), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recalled several players for bilateral international matches just before the IPL playoffs.

This decision caused frustration among the affected teams, who missed key English players during crucial knockout games.

Even England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler expressed dissatisfaction with the ECB's decision, suggesting that no national commitments should be scheduled during the IPL.

