WATCH: Jason Roy hits four sixes in five balls off Shahbaz Ahmed

Jason Roy, who has been in sublime form while playing for the KKR, smashed four sixes off Shahbaz Ahmed in the last over of the powerplay in the first innings. The English batter stepped in with all the guns blazing on a belter of a track against Royal Challengers Bangalore in M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Jason Roy wasn’t part of the KKR squad initially, but the unavailability of Shakib Al Hasan opened the doors for him. The Knight Riders roped in Roy for INR 2.8 crore, and he has proven the decision to be the best of the season by the management.

Jason has already scored 160 runs at a sensational strike rate of 170.21 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.76 in the three innings this season. He again managed to provide a brisk start to the two-time champion during the field restrictions against RCB.

In the first six overs, Jason Roy accumulated 48 runs off just 20 balls, which included four boundaries and five maximums. Four of these five sixes were in the sixth over itself off the left-arm spinner, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Jason Roy hits four sixes in five balls off Shahbaz Ahmed

Jason Roy, who was in terrible form with the willow last year, has had a remarkable transformation, as he has scored runs everywhere in 2023. His scoring rate has risen significantly, and has also looked pretty compact against the slow bowlers, which has been his major issue historically.

Roy went after Shahbaz Ahmed tonight and took him to the cleaners to end the powerplay on a high note. The onslaught by the batter left Shahbaz bewildered, who has conceded runs at a poor economy rate of 14.25 and is yet to snare a wicket this season.



The first maximum was just about sheer timing by Jason Roy, who just chipped the ball over mid-on. Shahbaz then tried bowling defensively on the pads, but Roy was ready and slog-swept it forcefully over midwicket for his second consecutive six.

The third maximum didn’t come off the middle of the blade, but it sailed over the deep midwicket region, where the fielder was a tad ahead of the ropes. Jason again played a slog-sweep on the final ball for his fourth six to take 25 off the over.