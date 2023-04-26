WATCH: Mohammed Siraj bowls nasty toe-crusher to dismiss Andre Russell

It was a superb comeback from Mohammed Siraj after going for 14 in the first three balls

During the ongoing IPL 2023 fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled an inch-perfect yorker to send back big-hitter Andre Russel back to the pavilion cheaply.

It was a superb comeback from Siraj after going for 14 in the first three balls to bowl the toe-crusher which speared into the leg stump as Russell tried to clear his front leg to hit. Andre Russell’s poor form continued as he failed to get going once again, walking back to the pavilion for just 1.

Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana fire late after Jason Roy's scintillating start to propel KKR to 200-run mark

After being put in to bat first, Kolkata Knight Riders finished with a total of 200/5 in their allotted 20 overs. The two-time IPL winners received a boost from some late explosive hitting from Rinku Singh and David Weise. The duo hit double sixes off the last over of Harshal Patel to propel Kolkata to a challenging total. Wanindu Hasaranga and Vijay Vyshak were the pick of the bowlers with both snapping up 2 wickets each.

Despite early setbacks, KKR quickly recovered, thanks in part to some errors from the RCB fielders who gave Nitish Rana a couple of chances. Rana eventually went on to add 48 runs and contributed with a solid performance.

Vijaykumar Vyshak proved to be a thorn in KKR's side, striking twice in one over to slow down the team's momentum after the fielding restrictions were lifted. Jason Roy, who was in great form, had helped KKR make a strong start during the Powerplay overs by hitting a flurry of sixes, but was dismissed on 56. N Jagadeesan, who had made 27 runs, was also dismissed by Vyshak in the same over.