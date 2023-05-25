England's IPL star set to opt out of national contract for Major League Cricket's IPL owner's franchise

The rapid growth of the T20 leagues all over the world has come as a major threat to international cricket, as more lucrative deals are offered to the players by franchises.

The rapid growth of the T20 leagues all over the world has come as a major threat to international cricket, as more lucrative deals are offered to the players by franchises. Almost every big cricket board has a T20 league, and the others without one are planning to start their own tournament soon.

Consequently, the players are more attracted towards franchise cricket, as playing them will provide them with more financial stability. The owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are already in talks with their most prominent players about taking a year-long contract over the international contract, where those players will play in various teams of the franchise across the world.

In the latest news, Jason Roy might terminate his national contract to feature in the newest T20 competition known as Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States. MLC will be a six-team tournament set to be played from July 13 to 30 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

In the Major Cricket League, the IPL owners own four teams, whereas the other two teams are owned by Cricket Victoria and Cricket New South Wales. With the involvement of big parties, the players are bound to get attracted towards it.

Jason Roy, the elegant England batter, is set to cut short his national contract and sign a deal with Major Cricket League, according to the reports. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Jason Roy will feature for LA Knight Riders, which is owned by the owners of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Roy recently featured for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, where he batted brilliantly in almost every game. Now, the heads of the KKR have asked him to also become part of their team in the MLC and also offered a whopping deal.

If Jason Roy plays in this league, he will have to terminate his national deal because the England Cricket Board (ECB) are unlikely to provide No-Objection Certificates (NOC) to its players for the league. The MLC is scheduled to be played just before The Hundred, so the ECB are unlikely to let its cricketers get involved in this US-based competition.

Apart from Jason Roy, the left-arm pacer Reece Topley is also likely to take up a deal in the MLC. The likes of Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Phillips and Unmukt Chand will also be a part of this league.

Update:

Jason Roy took to his Twitter account to clear the confusion regarding the termination of his national contract. In the tweet, Roy clarified that his priority is playing for the national team.

However, Roy also confirmed that he would play in the MLC, but the ECB won’t pay him for the remainder of the contractual year. According to Roy, playing in the league will benefit him.

