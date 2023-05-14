'They hit Prerak Mankad on the head' - LSG coaching staff tweets on unruly Hyderabad crowd behaviour

In the 19th over of the first innings, the third umpire gave a controversial decision, as a very high full toss was adjudged a fair delivery after checking it from several angles.

The Lucknow Super Giants’ fielding coach, Jonty Rhodes, was also in the LSG dugout that had to face the crowd’s wrath.

There were some ugly scenes on display during the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. In the 19th over of the first innings, the third umpire gave a controversial decision, as a very high full toss was adjudged a fair delivery after checking it from several angles.

The two batters at the crease - Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad - were unhappy with the decision, as Klaasen even went on to argue with the on-field umpire, where he had a chat for around a minute. However, the Hyderabad crowd, which is one of the most passionate fans of the orange army, couldn’t accept this verdict by the TV umpire, and they were involved in an unnecessary activity.

Initially, it looked that the fans threw unwanted objects towards the dugout of the Lucknow Super Giants. As reported, the crowd threw the nuts and bolts at the players and support staff sitting in the dugout, and the match was interrupted.

The umpires had to intervene, whereas the local police were also very active as they were looking for the culprit. After a hiatus, the match restarted, but this behaviour by the Hyderabad spectators was clearly needless and completely avoidable.

Jonty Rhodes gives a massive update on the incident

The Lucknow Super Giants’ fielding coach, Jonty Rhodes, was also in the LSG dugout when this incident took place. After the conclusion of the game, Jonty gave a massive update on the saga that transpired in the game, which revealed something shocking.

“Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on,” tweeted the former Proteas player on his Twitter account, which goes by the username ‘JontyRhodes8’.

Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on. #noton https://t.co/4yxmuXh7ZF — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 13, 2023



It is a completely unacceptable activity by the supporters of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The emotions and everything is understandable, but throwing items on the players is nothing less than a crime.

Also Read: 'Sachin, Sachin chants are now replaced by......' - Harbhajan Singh heaps plaudits on this MI superstar

Such actions don’t give a good impression of a league which is followed by viewers from around the world. The players don’t deserve this kind of treatment.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.