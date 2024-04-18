'Take accountability for what you say:' Jofra Archer lashes out at Social media trolls for harsh comments on his posts

A promising career of Jofra Archer has been plagued with numerous injuries, forcing him to remain out of action in the last few years.

A promising career of Jofra Archer has been plagued with numerous injuries, forcing him to remain out of action in the last few years. Archer has not played at the professional level since last May when he was part of Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023 but had to withdraw his name midway through the tournament.

As he continues to recover, the England Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to keep him in plans for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies. Archer might feature in the T20I series against Pakistan, and if things go well, he will be included in the team for the main event.

Talking to The Athlete's Voice by 4CAST, Archer was positive about his future plans. He feels even if he doesn’t make it to the T20 World Cup squad, the amount of cricket happening will keep him busy later in the year.

“The last two years have been really stop-start, so I just think that everyone's going to just take it a bit easy. If I'm ready then fine, happy days. But if I'm not, they're still supporting me; until whenever I am ready. Worst-case scenario, even if I don't make it to the World Cup for whatever reason, there's still the T20 Blast, there's still the Hundred. There's still cricket that I haven't got a chance to play in the last couple of years. As much as I want to play in the World Cup, if it doesn't happen for whatever reason, at least I still know I could be somewhat active as well.”

Jofra Archer lashes out at Social media trolls for harsh comments on his posts

Injuries are never easy to deal with for any athlete. What makes it harder is the negativity around that player across social media platforms.

Jofra Archer opened up about the emotional turmoil in the last few years, for people have jammed his social media accounts with negative comments. He wants people to take accountability for their statements.

"Everybody - honestly, everybody - has an opinion. It doesn't matter what you do or how good you are, everyone will have a go at you at some point. Even now, any time, England or my franchises post, all of the comments are - or if I post training clips, people are like: 'He'll probably be injured tomorrow.' It's just stupid comments like that… I really need people to take accountability for what they say, because if you're saying that stuff, you've got to answer for it."

The road to recovery hasn’t been smooth for Jofra Archer. He would hope things work in his favour after enduring so much as he looks to get back on the park again.

