'Yuzi has been working on his batting:' Jos Buttler gives hilarious response to Trent Boult’s question

Since joining Rajasthan Royals (RR), Yuzvendra Chahal has become one of the close mates with the English player Jos Buttler. Both enjoy each other’s company and can be seen spending a lot of time together when the Indian Premier League (IPL) season is on.

Numerous times, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have praised each other and showed their strong bond. With the kind of character Chahal is, anyone will enjoy spending time with him, and Buttler is no exception.

Their friendship started in IPL 2022 when Rajasthan Royals acquired the spin wizard Yuzvendra Chahal in the mega auction. Further, the duo have played a pivotal role in making RR a formidable force and has been among the best performers of the team in the last couple of years.

Buttler and Chahal are often seen pulling each other’s leg at times, leaving no opportunity to tease each other on and off the field. Their bond has kept getting stronger each year, and Chahal and Buttler have been in the same team for three consecutive years now.

Jos Buttler gives a hilarious response to Trent Boult’s question

Rajasthan Royals posted a video of quick-fire questions between Jos Buttler and Trent Boult on their official account. The foreign campaigners gave some cheeky answers in their own ways, and when Boult asked Buttler who has got the best cover drive in world cricket at the moment, Buttler gave a hilarious answer.

“Yuzi (Chahal) has been working on his batting quite a lot, I’ve heard. But I am gonna say Virat Kohli.”

From his favourite wicket to one player he would like at the Royals, here’s Jos and Boulty like never before 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/F7524zWiQZ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2024

There have been ample jokes around Yuzvendra Chahal’s batting, and several cricketers have made fun of it. Chahal is supposed to be taking his batting seriously, but he has had fewer opportunities to show his batting expertise while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals have a formidable batting lineup with world-class batters in the top and middle order, and Chahal has hardly come out to bat, especially since the introduction of the Impact Player rule. While Chahal takes his batting seriously, it’s unlikely he will get ample opportunities to showcase his batting credentials in the remaining matches of IPL 2024.

