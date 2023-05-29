'Do we want him to play all his life?' - Former Indian captain makes a stunning remark on MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s retirement has been the talk of the town since the start of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MS Dhoni’s retirement has been the talk of the town since the start of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A lot has been said and written in the last two months, but Dhoni hasn’t confirmed or even hinted at anything yet.

The broadcasters working this season have also asked the legendary player about his future plans, but MS Dhoni, who is known to keep his secrets very close to himself, replied in a witty manner, giving absolutely nothing. A few Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players and support staff members have stated that MS Dhoni might continue playing even next year, and they all have their own reasoning for it.

However, they aren’t sure about Dhoni’s retirement, as the CSK captain has kept everyone guessing. Whatever the decision may be, one thing is certain - the chatter about his retirement plans is more than required and needs to stop now.

After CSK’s win in Qualifier 1, MS Dhoni said that he hadn’t taken a decision yet, as he has a lot of time to look into it. For now, his all focus is certainly on making CSK champions for the fifth time in the history of the league.

Kapil Dev speaks on the retirement talks of MS Dhoni

India’s first World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, has shared his thoughts about the constant retirement talks of MS Dhoni. According to Kapil, MS Dhoni should be left alone, and the talks about his retirement should slow down now.

“He has been playing IPL for 15 years. Why is it that we are only talking about Dhoni? He has done his work. What more do we want from him? Do we want him to play all his life? That is not going to happen. We should instead be thankful that he played for 15 years,” exclaimed Kapil on ABP News.

The legendary Kapil Dev later added that MS Dhoni had led his team brilliantly this year, which shows that a captain is an important member of the team.

“Whether he plays next year or not, before departing, he has played impressively. He may not have scored big runs, but he led the team to the final, and it shows what is the importance of a skipper in the game of cricket.”

