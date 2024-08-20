Former RCB talent, unsold in IPL 2024, smashes 48-Ball 124 in Maharaja KSCA T20 tournament to push his case in IPL 2025 auction

Karun Nair, a former RCB and IPL star and unsold player in 2024, made a stunning comeback with a 48-ball 124 in the Maharaja KSCA T20 tournament to remind teams of his potential ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Karun Nair, a former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player and an unsold talent in the IPL 2024 auction, made headlines with a blistering 124 off just 48 balls in the Maharaja KSCA T20 tournament.

Playing for the Mysore Warriors, Karun displayed a masterclass in power-hitting, smashing the bowlers all around the park. His century was not just a personal milestone but a statement to all IPL teams ahead of the 2025 auction.

The match saw Karun Nair leading from the front as he played a pivotal role in Mysore Warriors' innings. His knock included an impressive array of strokes, featuring both powerful sixes and elegant boundaries.

Karun reached his century with a towering six, a shot that underscored his aggressive intent throughout the innings. His 124 runs came at a rapid pace, helping the Warriors post a formidable total on the scoreboard.

This performance is a reminder of the talent that Karun Nair possesses. He has been a part of the IPL for several years, starting his journey with RCB in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. His breakthrough came with the Rajasthan Royals in 2014, where he scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 142.24.

Over the years, Karun has played for various teams, including Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), where he even captained the side for a few matches in 2017, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, and again with Rajasthan Royals in 2022.

Despite these experiences, Karun went unsold in the 2024 IPL auction, leaving many surprised. However, his recent knock in the Maharaja KSCA T20 tournament could be a game-changer. Karun's explosive batting showcased his ability to play aggressive, yet calculated, T20 cricket, a quality that IPL teams are always on the lookout for. His recent form suggests that he has added new dimensions to his game, and adding in his experience, he will be a decent asset for most team in the upcoming IPL 2025 auction.

With this century, Karun Nair has undoubtedly reminded everyone of his potential and what he can bring to the table. Nair, who is only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple ton in Tests, is currently looking in stellar form, having enjoyed a good patch over the last year.

In the previous season of the tournament, the 32-year-old amassed an impressive 532 runs in 12 innings, boasting a striking rate of 162.69, placing him at the top of the charts.

Seeking more playing opportunities, he made a switch from Karnataka to Vidarbha ahead of the 2023-24 domestic season. This move proved fruitful, as the dynamic right-hander accumulated 690 runs during Vidarbha's journey to the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy final, where they ultimately fell to Mumbai.

As teams gear up for the next IPL auction, Karun's name will likely be in serious consideration, as his ability to turn games around with his batting could prove to be useful for sides looking to bolster their middle order with an experienced and dynamic player.