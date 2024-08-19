Still only 32, India discard from seven years ago aspiring to return to Test cricket

He has looked in stellar form over the last year.

A discarded India batter has opened up about his hopes of making his way back into the India setup, despite his last international appearance coming seven years earlier.

Karun Nair, who is only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple ton in Tests, is currently looking in stellar form, having enjoyed a good patch over the last year.

Nair is currently plying his trade in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy as the captain of the Mysuru Warriors and will be hoping to make a mark in the ongoing season, from a personal standpoint.

In the last season of the tournament, the 32-year-old registered a chart-topping 532 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 162.69.

He also made a move to Vidarbha from Karnataka ahead of the 2023-24 domestic season for more game time.

And it paid off as the dynamic right-hander ended up amassing 690 runs during Vidarbha's run to the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy final, where they were beaten by Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Yash Dayal reveals Virat Kohli's words to help him get over trauma of Rinku Singh's five sixes

Karun Nair opens up on his ambitions to return to Test cricket

Not only that, he showcased flashes of brilliance in T20 matches, such as his unbeaten 95 off 52 balls, which played a crucial role in Vidarbha's highest-ever successful chase in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Bengal.

He also scored a century and a half-century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Speaking about his form and a desire to climb the pecking order and earn a place in the Indian Test squad, Nair told ESPNcricinfo,

"I feel like I'm batting as well as I've ever done. I am in a good head space, I know where my game is. I am just making sure if I get opportunities, wherever it may be, the focus is on making the most of those chances so that I can climb up the stairs again. It's still exciting to wake up each morning and dream of finding a way back to play Test cricket. That keeps me going. I would love to win trophies; we missed out in the Ranji last year. I will try to correct it this year."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.