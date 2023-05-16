'I WASN'T ' - Kevin Pietersen outrages fans by dispelling rumour around MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is one of the most decorated cricketers in India and across the world. While there are several reports claiming this might be Dhoni's last edition as a player in the IPL, the CSK skipper has not spoken about it.

In fact, at the toss of CSK's match against LSG in Lucknow, Dhoni was asked by Danny Morrison. "Clearly this wonderful swansong tour, your last. How are you enjoying it?" To which, he replied, "You have decided it is my last (smiles)."

Amidst all the retirement talks, former England batter Kevin Pietersen, who is currently plying his trade in India as a commentator in the IPL 2023 made an interesting tweet. "I'm actively seeking the clip from the Test match at Lords to put to bed all these claims that I was Dhoni's first Test Wicket. I hate to break it to you - I wasn't!" Kevin Pietersen tweeted.

Notably, Dhoni had indeed dismissed Pietersen during a Test match in England in 2011, However, Pietersen took a review, and the on-field umpire's decision of out was reversed. Dhoni does not have a wicket in Tests, though he has one in ODIs.

I’m actively seeking the clip from the Test match at Lords to put to bed all these claims that I WAS Dhoni’s first Test Wicket.

I hate to break it to you - I WASN’T! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 16, 2023



Kevin Pietersen opines MS Dhoni is still fit enough to continue playing

After playing his last league game of the season at Chepauk, Dhoni took an emotional lap of honor in the stadium. Fans remained in the venue until late, eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their beloved hero. Witnessing the captivating atmosphere, Kevin Pietersen encouraged the 41-year-old to continue playing, emphasizing that he doesn't need to focus on his performance but simply be "MS Dhoni."

"I think everybody wants to keep going. With the impact player becoming more relevant now, I think he can. Yes, absolutely (on Dhoni fixing his knee issue). This is the one tournament he needs to get up for. He can rest his body. If something is wrong with his knee, he can try and sort it out over the next couple of months. Why not? He is a fit guy, he is an athlete," Pietersen said after the match on Star Sports.

