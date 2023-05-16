‘Put him in the squad straight away’ - Kevin Pietersen’s big verdict to include this youngster in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been lit up by Indian youngsters, as a bunch of the players have showcased their marvellous expertise and impressed one and all.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has also lavished praise on numerous Indian youngsters who have shown immense potential to be future superstars.

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been lit up by Indian youngsters, as a bunch of the players have showcased their marvellous expertise and impressed one and all. Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has also lavished praise on numerous Indian youngsters who have shown immense potential to be future superstars.

While every young player has been mighty impressive, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stands out from the lot. The southpaw has been amazing with the willow in a season where not many things have gone well for his franchise.

The talent of Yashasvi Jaiswal was never in question, but there were doubts regarding his consistency, particularly in the T20 format. The elegant batter has not only sidelined all those doubts by showing remarkable consistency, but he is also knocking on the Indian doors now.

The shouts to include Yashasvi in the Indian team are higher than ever now at the moment, and rightly so. For the kind of talent Yashasvi Jaiswal possesses, it will be the Indian team’s loss to delay his inclusion.

Kevin Pietersen wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to be in the Indian team

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has heaped praise on the young prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal while also expressing his desire to see him donning the Indian jersey. According to Pietersen, Yashasvi should be included in the Indian team right away.

“We’re seeing the future of the India top order in Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. I would really strongly look at Jaiswal for the 50-over World Cup. I'd blood him and let him go. I think 50 overs is going to be a thing of the past in the not-too-distant future, but I’d get him into the squad straight away,” wrote Kevin Pietersen in a Betway column.

In the 13 innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 575 runs at an average of 47.92 and a strike rate of 166.18 in IPL 2023 so far. The 21-year-old has also amassed four fifties and a century in the competition.

Also Read: 'I WASN'T ' - Kevin Pietersen outrages fans by dispelling rumour around MS Dhoni

Several experts have praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for showing amazing technique and temperament at such a young age. The selectors must certainly be tracking him, and an India call might not be very far after what he has achieved with the bat this season.