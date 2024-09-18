18-year-old KKR spinner leaves South Africa in a mess with stunning spell

He was secured by the reigning IPL winners ahead of the previous IPL 2024 season as a replacement player.

During the ongoing first of the three-match ODI series between South Africa and Afghanistan, a young Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner stole the limelight with his sensational bowling.

Secured by the reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) winners ahead of the previous IPL 2024 season as a replacement player for Mujeeb ur Rahman, 18-year-old Allah Ghazanfar gave a sheer testament to his promising talent against the Proteas.

Dynamic big-hitter Tristan Stubbs was Ghazanfar's first victim as he departed cheaply for a five-ball duck. Ghazanfar delivered a ball on off stump that spun away, causing Stubbs to edge it, the ball deflecting off wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz's pads before being safely caught by Mohammad Nabi.

Jason Smith was the next to fall prey to Ghazanfar's magic for another five-ball duck in the same over of Stubb's wicket before Kyle Verreynne also parted after scoring a mere 10 runs.

Young KKR spinner leaves South Africa in a mess with stunning spell

Ghazanfar bowled four consecutive dot balls to debutant Jason Smith and claimed his second wicket on the last ball of the over, securing a double-wicket maiden. In his next over, he dismissed Kyle Verreynne with the second delivery, deceiving him once again with the spin, as the ball turned in and beat his inside edge, leading to an lbw decision.

Ghazanfar completed his quota of 10 overs with 3 scalps while leaking just 20 runs, bowling at a stellar economy of only 2.0.

Speaking about the match, apart from Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi has also claimed three wickets so far in the match, although he has five more overs left in his quota.

The spin and the pace combination of Ghazafar and Farooqi absolutely dismantled the Proteas lineup and they are currently in a very precarious position.

At the time of writing this report, the South Africa scoreboard read 86 for 8 in 28.3 overs with Wiaan Mulder and Nandre Burger currently at the crease.

