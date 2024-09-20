KKR batter scores a marvellous ton to becoming the leading centurion for his country

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter scored a magnificent ton to become the leading centurion of his country. The batter was absolutely brilliant and showed why he is among the finest talents going around.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the wicketkeeper batter of Afghanistan, scored 105 runs in just 110 balls, including ten boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 95.45 against South Africa in the second ODI. He came to open the innings and showed terrific stroke play against all bowlers.

The start was slightly tricky for him, as Lungi Ngidi troubled him a bit with the new ball. But once he was set, Gurbaz just kept going with the flow and notched up his seventh ODI ton.

Also Read: 'Tu Malinga bana hua': Virat Kohli takes hilarious dig at Bangladesh star

Gurbaz’s main scoring came from the leg side, taking 75% of his runs from this direction, including several boundaries to power Afghanistan to a rapid first half of the innings. He eventually got out three balls after completing his ton but not before providing a stable platform for other batters to come and thrive.

Gurbaz reaches his 7th ODI 💯 in some style! ✨#DidYouKnow: At the age of just 22, he holds the record for most ODI centuries by an Afghanistan player. 👏#AFGvSAonFanCode pic.twitter.com/QBU7Y93puq — FanCode (@FanCode) September 20, 2024

Afghanistan set to post a big first-innings total

On the back of a fabulous ton by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan are going strong and are on track to post a fine first-innings total after batting first. The openers - Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Riaz Hassan - provided a stable start by adding 88 runs for the first wicket in 17.3 overs before Hassan got out.

Later, Gurbaz joined hands with Rahmat Shah, and the two completed a century partnership, adding 101 runs for the second wicket. While Gurbaz scored a century, Shah also brought a fine fifty, scoring 50 runs in 66 balls, with the help of two boundaries before getting out.

Telegram Group Join Now

Now, Azmatullah Omarzai (36) and Mohammad Nabi (9) are looking solid and will hope to take Afghanistan to a big first-innings total. They have completed 250 runs in the 44th over.

For South Africa, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter, and Aiden Markram have taken a wicket each. The task will be to restrict to as low a score as possible, given the track won’t be too easy to bat in the second innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.