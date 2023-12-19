"When IPL started total cap was 20cr": KKR CEO reacts to 24.75 crore Mitchell Starc buy

In 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders signed Starc for Rs. 9.40 crore, but he opted out due to injury.

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Kolkata Knight Riders broke the bank to secure the services of Australia quick Mitchell Starc in the IPL 2024 Auction. The 2023 WC winner received a big payday after KKR splurged a staggering 24.75 crore to rope him in for the upcoming season.

In a dramatic bidding war between the Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans (GT), KKR emerged victorious in securing the services of the fiery left-arm fast bowler for a whopping INR 24.75 crore, leaving fans and cricket pundits in awe. Starc’s reputation as one of the most lethal fast bowlers in the world had already made him a sought-after commodity, but the magnitude of KKR’s bid surpassed all expectations.

KKR were expected to go after world-class pacers in the auction, having let go of their core bowlers from last season.

KKR CEO reveals his thoughts after Mitchell Starc's purchase

Speaking on the buy after the gavel bang, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said, "When the IPL started, the total salary cap for a team was 20 crore. So times have definitely changed. When we walk out of here all teams would have spent the 100 crore. It's a matter of perspective and how which team decides how to slice their purse."

In 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders signed Starc for Rs. 9.40 crore, but he opted out due to injury. Starc's last appearance in the IPL was in 2015 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, following his debut season the previous year. During that year, he claimed 20 wickets in 13 games, boasting an average of 14.55 and an economy rate of 6.76.

Earlier in the same day, Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired Australian skipper Pat Cummins for Rs 20.5 crore, setting a new record for the second-most expensive purchase in auction history.

