KKR can't Risk Releasing X-factor Uncapped Player into the IPL 2025 Auction Pool

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the champions in IPL 2024, having a near-perfect campaign and emerged as a team to beat.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the champions in IPL 2024, having a near-perfect campaign and emerged as a team to beat. Several factors resulted in the team’s immense success in the competition, but the main factor was the precise task-assigning, where every player had a certain role to accomplish.

Every player did their job brilliantly and contributed their part consistently, resulting in a trophy after 10 years for KKR. While several players came into the limelight for their remarkable performances, one player remained underrated throughout the competition, for his contributions were impactful and remained unnoticed.

Ramandeep Singh, who accomplished one of the most arduous jobs in T20 cricket, did his job silently without getting actual credit. He batted in the lower order and did the finishing for the Knight Riders consistently.

Also Read: RCB can't Risk Releasing X-factor Indian batter into the IPL 2025 Auction Pool

How can Kolkata Knight Riders keep Ramandeep Singh?

Like several other teams, Kolkata Knight Riders also have a problem of plenty and would find it hard to keep several quality players. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are sure retentions, whereas Shreyas Iyer and Rinku Singh will also be retained.

Then, KKR also have Venkatesh Iyer and Harshit Rana to look for, leaving no place for Ramandeep Singh. However, the teams might be allowed to retain one uncapped Indian additionally, opening a way for the Knight Riders.

Ramandeep Singh is uncapped, but the problem is Harshit Rana hasn’t made his India debut yet, tempting KKR to use that uncapped slot for their premium pacer. But KKR will also have RTM to use.

Ramandeep’s value might surge massively during this IPL auction, but KKR can still get him back by using their RTM. While the move might look perplexing now, Ramandeep’s potential is massive, and he does a tough job without wasting an overseas slot.

Telegram Group Join Now

What makes Ramandeep Singh special?

His ability to nail a tough role consistently. During IPL 2024, Ramandeep scored only 125 runs but struck at 201.61 in nine innings, including five boundaries and 12 maximums.

He had a strike rate of 240 and hit a boundary every 2.77 deliveries in the death overs this edition, showing his capability to bat at a brisk rate. Further, Ramandeep can also bowl medium-pace and is a terrific fielder in all the positions on the ground.

Not many can boast of being a terrific pace-hitter and strike big from the first ball, and teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) have used an overseas slot for this role. Ramandeep is consistent in a role known to be fickle and tough to nail; several big names have faltered in the league while doing it.

If he comes into the auction, Ramandeep will start a bidding war, with several teams going after him, given he is an all-rounder who does all the tough work without taking an overseas slot. His value will be much more than the previous editions after what he did in IPL 2024 since teams like to have players who can provide impetus in death overs and give a couple of overs with the ball.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.