KKR Speedster’s Sensational Spell Goes in Vain As Team Loses a High-Scoring Thriller in BBL 2024–25

He was acquired by KKR for INR 2.8 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recruit from the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, Australian speedster Spencer Johnson bowled an incredible spell earlier today (January 16) in a Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes.

Despite the contest being a high-scoring affair where the bowlers were taken to the cleaners and constantly punished, Johnson, who is plying his trade for Brisbane Heat, managed to maintain the lowest economy rate amongst all the bowlers across the two teams while picking up three wickets as well. The INR 2.8 crore KKR signing gave a testament to his prowess, eventually finishing with match figures of 4-0-26-3.

Speaking about the game, after Brisbane Heat posted a towering target of 202, Johnson’s efforts caused some hindrances but the Hurricanes managed to steal a win off the last ball of the thriller contest in the end.

KKR will be happy with Spencer Johnson’s current form

The defending IPL champions will definitely feel like they have invested their money in the right place. Johnson has looked in stellar form currently and is amongst the top 10 wicket-takers in the ongoing BBL season. The 29-year-old ranks eighth with his tally of 11 wickets in 6 games, while bowling at an economy of 7.91.

KKR will only hope that Johnson can replicate his wicket-taking abilities and help the Purple and Gold in their title defence in IPL 2025.

Furthermore, while KKR had Spencer Johnson and Anrich Nortje as their overseas pacer options, the latest injury reports to the latter has put his availability in doubt for IPL 2025. In such a case, Johnson will have to shoulder more responsibility and could serve as KKR’s ‘X factor’ player in the upcoming IPL edition.

