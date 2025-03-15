KKR Youngster Impresses With 23-Ball 46 During Intra-Squad Match Ahead of IPL 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) youngster warmed up for IPL 2025 in style, scoring 46 runs off 23 balls in an intra-squad match.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) youngster Luvnith Sisodia impressed in an intra-squad match between Team Gold and Team Purple ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Saturday.

Luvnith Sisodia Makes It Count In KKR Practice Game

Sisodia, playing for Team Gold, warmed up for the IPL with a knock of 46 runs from 23 balls. KKR acquired Luvnith Sisodia for INR 30 lakh in the accelerated round of the mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year.

Prior to his association with the Knight Riders, Luvnith Sisodia had a stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2022. RCB had acquired Sisodia for his base price of INR 20 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, Sisodia failed to get a single game.

The 25-year-old had made his Twenty20 debut for Karnataka in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Mizoram in February 2019. He, however, failed to make any impact after scoring just one run from three balls. During the 2024 Maharaja T20 Trophy, Sisodia, playing for Gulbarga Mystics, scored 314 runs from 11 matches, including two half-centuries. He was the sixth-highest run-getter in that tournament.

KKR, the defending champions, will get the 2025 season underway with a home game against RCB at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

