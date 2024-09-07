[WATCH] KL Rahul left puzzled as SRH spinner cleans him up in Duleep Trophy

During the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024, dynamic India batter KL Rahul was left puzzled in the middle as a Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner bowled a beauty to clean bowl the star batter.

On Day 3 of the match between India A and India B, Washington Sundar, who was bought by SRH during the IPL 2022 mega-auction, left KL bamboozled by the turn and cleaned him up behind his legs.

KL Rahul was dismissed on the very first ball of the 49th over. Washington delivered a well-flighted ball on off-stump. Rahul attempted a paddle sweep, but the ball dipped sharply, turned, and missed his bat, ultimately hitting the leg stump. The 32-year-old batsman contributed 37 runs from 111 balls, which included four boundaries.

KL Rahul dismissed for 37 in 2024 Duleep Trophy match #Klrahul #DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/qBZGW8JIYf — Dev Sharma (@Devsharmahere) September 7, 2024

KL Rahul need to play impactful innings to get the attention of the selectors

Talking about KL Rahul, he did not make it to the T20 World Cup 2024 squad earlier this year and rejoined the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. This marked his return after his last appearance came in a Test match against England at the start of 2024, which was followed by a period on the sidelines due to injury.

Unfortunately, Rahul struggled in the Sri Lanka series, managing only 31 runs in the first game and a duck in the second. As a result, he was left out of the third ODI, with Rishabh Pant taking his place.

Rahul will now be hoping to make a bigger impact in the second innings for India A and get the attention of the selectors, especially with India's long Test schedule of ten matches lined up for this year.

Speaking about the match, India A lost five wickets in the morning session, falling from 134/2 to 201/7. They could eventually muster 231, in response to India B's first innings score of 321.

