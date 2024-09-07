WATCH: CSK spinner unleashes magic delivery that turns a mile from outside leg-stump to hit off-stump

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner bowled a magic delivery to dismiss a dangerous Kyle Mayers during the 9th match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals in St Kitts.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner bowled a magic delivery to dismiss a dangerous Kyle Mayers during the 9th match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals in St Kitts. It is a dream ball for any spinner, and the batter could hardly do anything to save his wicket.

Maheesh Theekshana, the off-spinner from Sri Lanka, came up with an unplayable delivery on the fourth delivery of the first over. He bowled a drifting off-spin pitching outside the leg-stump line, but the ball spun away sharply after landing while also gripping a bit on the surface.

It turned past Mayers’ outside edge who showed no foot movement and played the line of the delivery. The ball hit the top of the middle and off stump, and the batter couldn’t believe what transpired and had a perplexing look on his face.

However, he couldn’t do anything and had to walk away in disbelief, with Theekshana and other players celebrating this magic delivery. It was a classic off-spinner dismissal, and the bowler got some assistance off the deck to showcase his superior skillsets.

Barbados Royals emerge winner in a nail-biting finish

About the game, Barbados Royals won the game by two wickets, chasing down the target with only one delivery to spare. After bowling first, they restricted St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a mere 153/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Dunith Wellalage snared three wickets, whereas Maheesh Theekshana and Obed McCoy dismissed two batters each. During the chase, Barbados Royals lost Rakheem Cornwall on a two-ball duck, whereas Quinton de Kock also departed after looking good at the crease.

Kadeem Alleyne and Dunith Wellalage stitched a vital partnership to keep their team on track in the chase. However, once they departed, the wickets started to fall again, with the game going till the last over.

Eventually, Nyeem Young’s 17-run cameo in seven balls proved fruitful as the Royals clinched the game with two wickets on the penultimate delivery. It was their second consecutive win, taking them to the second spot on the points table.

