2 Double Centuries in 4 Days: Latest Delhi Capitals Recruit Gives Glimpses of His Fireworks Ahead of IPL 2025

His scores so far in the U23 tournament are mindboggling - 27, 137*, 153, 201*, 8, 202*

Just days after slamming the fastest-ever double century in U23 cricket, Delhi Capitals recruit Sameer Rizvi has done an encore. The 95 lakhs steal deal buy for DC at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess with an unbeaten knock of 202 off 105 deliveries against Vidarbha in the ongoing Under-23 One Day State A tournament. His innings comprised an impressive 10 fours and 18 sixes.

Rizvi’s scores so far in the U23 tournament are mindboggling – 27, 137*, 153, 201*, 8, 202*. The other two centuries came earlier against Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in successive outings. He is currently the top run-scorer at the tournament, amassing a staggering 728 runs in 6 games at a towering average of 242.47 while batting at an explosive strike rate of 172.51.

His recent knock against Vidarbha was even more credible since it came while chasing a mammoth target of 407. The 21-year-old showed great character to play an innings of the highest order and eventually propelled his team Uttar Pradesh to a massive win by 8 wickets.

Sameer Rizvi gives a fitting reply after Vijay Hazare Trophy snub

Notably, the talented cricketer was recently dropped from the senior Uttar Pradesh team, currently playing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He also had an underwhelming performance in the previous IPL 2024 season playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Sameer Rizvi could manage just 51 runs in five innings with a strike rate of 118.60. Although CSK had the option to retain him as an uncapped player for INR 4 crores, they chose not to do so.

ALSO READ: 3 Stars Who Might Remain on the KKR Bench in IPL 2025

Nevertheless, Rizvi seems like he is on a path to redemption and is looking in stellar form of late. His latest double tons will definitely help his cause and give a fitting reply to the selectors as well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.