News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Sameer Rizvi
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 25, 2024 - 8:26 pm

2 Double Centuries in 4 Days: Latest Delhi Capitals Recruit Gives Glimpses of His Fireworks Ahead of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

His scores so far in the U23 tournament are mindboggling - 27, 137*, 153, 201*, 8, 202*

Sameer Rizvi

Just days after slamming the fastest-ever double century in U23 cricket, Delhi Capitals recruit Sameer Rizvi has done an encore. The 95 lakhs steal deal buy for DC at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess with an unbeaten knock of 202 off 105 deliveries against Vidarbha in the ongoing Under-23 One Day State A tournament. His innings comprised an impressive 10 fours and 18 sixes.

Rizvi’s scores so far in the U23 tournament are mindboggling – 27, 137*, 153, 201*, 8, 202*. The other two centuries came earlier against Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in successive outings. He is currently the top run-scorer at the tournament, amassing a staggering 728 runs in 6 games at a towering average of 242.47 while batting at an explosive strike rate of 172.51.

His recent knock against Vidarbha was even more credible since it came while chasing a mammoth target of 407. The 21-year-old showed great character to play an innings of the highest order and eventually propelled his team Uttar Pradesh to a massive win by 8 wickets.

Sameer Rizvi gives a fitting reply after Vijay Hazare Trophy snub

Notably, the talented cricketer was recently dropped from the senior Uttar Pradesh team, currently playing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He also had an underwhelming performance in the previous IPL 2024 season playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Sameer Rizvi could manage just 51 runs in five innings with a strike rate of 118.60. Although CSK had the option to retain him as an uncapped player for INR 4 crores, they chose not to do so.

ALSO READ: 3 Stars Who Might Remain on the KKR Bench in IPL 2025

Nevertheless, Rizvi seems like he is on a path to redemption and is looking in stellar form of late. His latest double tons will definitely help his cause and give a fitting reply to the selectors as well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Sameer Rizvi

Related posts

KKR

3 Stars Who Might Remain on the KKR Bench in IPL 2025

Given the problem of plenty, there might be a few cricketers who could fail to make the cut in the playing XI.
Indian Premier League - IPL
25/12/2024
Mumbai Indians Allah Ghazanfar to make Test debut

Record-Breaking Mumbai Indians Spin Sensation Set for Test Debut Ahead of IPL 2025

While he was not a part of the Test squad initially, his recent heroics made the Afghanistan board included him as a late addition
Indian Premier League - IPL
25/12/2024
KKR

From Sunil Narine to Rinku Singh: KKR’s Title Defence To Be Driven by a Gun Top 7 in IPL 2025

KKR has one of the most lethal teams on paper.
Indian Premier League - IPL
25/12/2024
We look at three major weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals heading into the IPL 2025 season.

3 Major Weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals (RR) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

They had a tight budget during the auction and had to settle with slightly inferior options in the auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
24/12/2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad played a magnificent knock in Maharashtra’s latest game against Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25.

CSK Star Wreaks Havoc! Slams 148 Runs at a Strike Rate of 200 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

A whopping 87.83% of his total runs came via boundaries, and Gaikwad hit a boundary every 2.74 deliveries during this sensational knock.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
Krunal Pandya played a terrific knock in Baroda’s latest fixture against Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Hyderabad.

Newly Recruited RCB Star Shines With a Quickfire 80-Run Knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Coming to bat at No.4, Krunal scored 80 runs in just 54 balls, including seven boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 148.14.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy