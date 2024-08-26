LSG should not make the mistake of releasing young star with massive potential

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were among the most consistent sides in the first two years of their submission, qualifying for the playoffs two consecutive times.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were among the most consistent sides in the first two years of their submission, qualifying for the playoffs two consecutive times. However, they were abysmal on the third attempt and couldn’t qualify for the next stage in IPL 2024.

However, one common theme of LSG remained their investment in young and unknown domestic talent from the first season. Most of their Indian players hardly had any experience at this level, but the team invested in them and got results at various points.

One such talent was Ayush Badoni, who came and impressed immediately with his superior skillsets. Badoni has 624 runs at an average of 24.38 and a strike rate of 134.03 in 35 IPL innings, including four fifties.

The numbers might look slightly underwhelming because LSG used him in inappropriate positions and didn’t give a longer run in any slot. Still, Badoni churned out several impactful performances and saved LSG several times in his young career.

How can LSG retain Ayush Badoni?

Let’s explore Lucknow Super Giants’ options. Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis are certain retentions from the overseas department, whereas Krunal Pandya is a solid option from the Indian department.

A few reports suggest LSG and KL Rahul might part ways ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, which would free up a slot. Hence, they can retain Badoni over Rahul, adding him with Krunal.

Another way to keep Badoni is by retaining him with an uncapped quota since teams will be allowed to retain one uncapped player apart from four usual ones. However, LSG might be tempted to use it for Mayank Yadav, who was fearsome in whatever little he played in IPL 2024.

Even if LSG can’t retain Badoni ahead of the auction, they should try using RTM on him during the auction. Overall, LSG should find a way to keep him in the team for the upcoming editions.

Ayush Badoni - a massive potential with an ever-improving game

The main reason for retaining Ayush Badoni is his high potential and ability to take on pacers at will, visible by his strike rate (142.31). Further, his game against spin is also gradually improving, making him an all-round package.

He can bat at different positions in the batting order and has gears to operate at the required pace, which is a bonus for any side. He can also bowl useful off-spin and has done well in local tournaments as a bowler, meaning he can give a couple of overs with the ball in future.

With age on his side, Badoni is a long-term investment and can serve LSG for years while also getting involved in the leadership group. If he comes into the auction, teams will be ready to pay a hefty sum, given what he brings to the table.

Young Indian batters are always in demand in the mega auction since teams build for the future, especially if they can also roll their arms, and Badoni fits that criteria perfectly. Ideally, LSG should preserve and use him wisely, something they couldn’t in the previous editions.

