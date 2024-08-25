Top 5 Indian pacers who will be available in IPL 2025 auction with retention in doubt

The Indian pacers are always in demand in IPL auctions, for they play a crucial role in forming the XI.

The Indian pacers are always in demand in IPL auctions, for they play a crucial role in forming the XI. Teams generally have one or two quality overseas speedsters, but a lot depends on the quality of local talent.

No wonder teams always try to strengthen this area more than most other areas, for Indian pacers dictate how the franchises are shaped. Several sides have had quality batters from top to bottom, but the lack of quality support from Indian bowlers keeps them behind.

Take Mumbai Indians (MI), for instance. They had among the most fearsome batting lineups in the previous cycle but relied heavily on Jasprit Bumrah in the pace-bowling department. Consequently, they went nowhere, and the bowling unit kept them back consistently.

Hence, the focus should be to have at least a couple of quality pace bowlers from the Indian category, who can do the job without taking an overseas slot. Fortunately for teams, several top-quality pacers will be available during the IPL 2025 mega auction to fill their squads.

We look at five Indian pacers available in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Tushar Deshpande

Tushar Deshpande has been among the most prolific wicket-takers in the previous two editions of the league while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Since 2023, he has the second most wickets among speedsters, snaring 38 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 16.55 in 29 innings, including a four-wicket haul.

Deshpande has shown terrific ability to bowl in different phases, but his powerplay expertise makes him a solid new-ball bowler. He can snare wickets early on and bowl at various lengths and paces at the back end of the innings to keep batters in check.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: 'Schedule home series to embarrass themselves' - Social media reacts as Bangladesh register their first-ever Test win over Pakistan

Vaibhav Arora

Vaibhav Arora is another terrific new-ball bowler who can move the ball both ways and agitate the batters. He can bowl immaculate lines and lengths, and his gentle pace is ideal to extract any swing available.

Arora has also shown decent signs in other phases, especially during the death overs, landing his yorkers consistently. He has massive potential and can be a long-term investment for any team in the competition.

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan is among the most exciting pacers in the country, for he is immensely talented and provides a different dimension due to being a left-arm seamer. Mohsin is an all-phase bowler who can swing the new ball and vary his lengths in the death overs, capable of executing yorkers at the death.

Teams always want a left-arm pacer in their XI, and if they get someone like Mohsin, they tick plenty of boxes. The only issue is that he has struggled with injuries lately, but once he gets fit, he will be an asset on any T20 side.

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma has been the story of the last two IPL seasons, for he came as a replacement and became a permanent for Rajasthan Royals (RR). He has 23 wickets at an average of 30.73 and a strike rate of 21.91 in 22 innings since 2023, including the best of 5/18.

He has been fabulous in every phase and bowled with precise planning, executing them under pressure. Sandeep will be among the hot picks in the IPL 2025 auction, for he has all the experience, skillsets, and composure to deliver under pressure.

Umran Malik

Pace is the first word that comes to mind when we hear Umran Malik. But pace can be your enemy if you are inconsistent with your lines and lengths, and Umran is the biggest example.

Maybe SRH didn’t use him well, but the bowler himself committed too many mistakes regularly to exacerbate his case. Still, Umran has massive potential and can wreak havoc with precise guidance, so teams will definitely go after him in the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.