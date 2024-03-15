Lucknow Super Giants sign former Rajasthan Royals star as 'consultant' for IPL 2024

In a recent development, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has signed a ex-Australian star as a 'consultant' ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). The former top-order batter has previously played in the IPL as well, plying his trade for the Rajasthan Royals in 2010.

He featured in 9 games that season, scoring 181 runs at an impressive average of 45.25 and a strike rate of 126.57.

Speaking after the development, LSG head coach Justin Langer said about Adam Voges' appointment, "He and I have a long association together through Western Australia cricket and Perth Scorchers. He himself is a very successful head coach,"

Langer added, "When I was the coach there [at Western Australia], he was the captain. He took over from me and has done a phenomenal job in West Australian cricket. So, to have him involved with LSG is a great bonus for all of us. He is an outstanding person and an excellent coach. He will bring in so much. We are very thrilled to have him involved."

Adam Voges will join a star-studded support staff at LSG

Voges joins a robust and revamped support staff at LSG, which includes notable figures such as head coach Justin Langer, former South African all-rounder Lance Klusner who serves as an assistant coach.

LSG also has other specialists like S Sriram (assistant coach), Morne Morkel (fast bowling coach), Pravin Tambe (spin consultant), Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach), and MSK Prasad (strategic consultant).

After getting out in the knockout stages last season, LSG will hope to make amends but it remains to be seen if the newly revamped management can deliver the desired results.

