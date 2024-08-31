LSG star flexes his all-round skills in UP T20 League; takes 2 wickets and scores 46 runs in a winning effort

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player flexed his all-round skills during a UP T20 League fixture. He contributed heavily with both bat and ball and won the game for his team singlehandedly.

Shivam Mavi, the all-rounder from LSG, showed his true capabilities while playing for Kashi Rudras against Lucknow Falcons in Lucknow. Firstly, he took as many as two wickets in the first innings, dismissing Akshu Bajwa and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to close the innings.

Later, Mavi came in to bat at No.8 when his team was reeling at 55/6 in the 14th over and looked out of the game. However, Mavi stitched a prudent partnership with Yashovardhan Singh to bring his side back into the contest.

He amassed 46 runs in 20 balls, including two boundaries and five maximums, at a whopping strike rate of 230 to change the dynamics. His partnership with Yashovardhan was 58 runs in 24 deliveries, and while his partner got out, Mavi remained at the crease and kept battling for his side.

Shivam Mavi’s heroics won the game for Kashi Rudras

Shivam Mavi continued batting and eventually took his team over the line out of nowhere with only three balls to spare. Mavi targeted the leg-side boundary and hit shots with complete power to deal in boundaries and chase down what looked like an impossible target at the halfway stage.

76% of his runs came from the on-side region, hitting five of his seven boundaries in this direction. Before Lucknow Falcons could understand what had transpired in the middle, Mavi won the game for his team and took them to the second position in the points table with three wins in four outings and six points.

Shivam Mavi always had these all-round skills to become an asset for any side in the world, but injuries one after another derailed his progress significantly. He was with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024 but didn’t get opportunities to showcase his expertise.

With another IPL auction coming, Mavi will look to stay fit and remain a highly sought-after player. Such players are always in high demand in mega auctions, and Mavi might fetch a big amount in the IPL 2025 auction.

