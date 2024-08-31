Uncapped LSG pacer set to be in high demand in IPL 2025 auction

LSG had several world-class young talents from batting to bowling emerging every season, who made a name for themselves in no time.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were among the most consistent teams in their initial two seasons, qualifying for the playoffs on both occasions. However, they didn’t have a great run in 2024, failing to enter the next round for the first time since their admission.

However, one thing remained consistent every season - their investment in young and uncapped players. LSG had several world-class young talents from batting to bowling emerging every season, who made a name for themselves in no time.

It won’t be an exaggeration to say LSG had the best domestic layer in their squad in the previous cycle. However, the group will be disbanded now that the mega auction looms.

LSG have invested heavily in several young stars, but they must release them as they build a new team for a new cycle. Among the many releases by LSG might be the talented Yash Thakur.

Why will Lucknow Super Giants release Yash Thakur?

If we explore the options of Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Marcus Stoinis look like first-choice retentions. Krunal Pandya and Mayank Yadav will present a strong case as well.

That won’t leave any place for Yash Thakur if teams are allowed four retentions and one RTM. Even if an uncapped player is open to retention, LSG might use it on Mayank Yadav, who impressed one and all with his pace in the previous edition, or Ayush Badoni, among the most skilled batters in the competition.

For Yash Thakur to get retained, LSG must leave one of the other players, which looks unlikely. While he has done a fabulous job, the mega auctions tend to be hard on players and franchises.

A few reports suggest LSG might leave Rahul, which would open a spot for one of Mayank or Ayush to be retained, vacating the uncapped player slot. Since Yash is also an uncapped player, he can be kept back in that case.

Yash Thakur - a popular buy in the IPL 2025 auction

One thing is certain - if Yash Thakur comes into the auction, several teams will go after him, making him a hot pick. Yash has done incredibly well while playing for Lucknow Super Giants, snaring third-most wickets for the team in the last two years.

Since 2023, Thakur has 24 wickets at an average of 28.79 and a strike rate of 16.83, including one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul. He is a genuine wicket-taker and can act as an enforcer in the middle overs.

Yash hits the bat hard and can rush batters with his pace. Despite bowling tough overs for LSG, he has shown ample control over his lengths and bowled well against some of the best batters in IPL.

Further, he is only 25 and will be a long-term investment for any side. Considering he is an uncapped Indian with previous IPL experience, Yash is everything a team needs in the mega auction.

