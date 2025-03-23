Meet Simarjeet Singh: The Pacer Who Dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag on SRH Debut

A 27-year-old pacer, Simarjeet Singh plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and is among the quickest bowlers in the arena.

Pat Cummins was spot-on while picking Simarjeet Singh as one of the players to watch out for in IPL 2025. He always had the attributes to become a successful fast bowler and is finally coming to age after showing immense potential all these years.

Simarjeet Singh made his domestic debut with List A cricket, debuting against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018. Soon, he made his First Class debut the same year in the Ranji Trophy fixture against Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

While the speedster didn’t have a bright start, the talent was palpable, as he continued improving. A T20I debut wasn’t too far, with Simarjeet featuring in his maiden 20-over contest against Nagaland in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, where he bowled an economical three-over spell to concede only seven runs without taking any wickets.

He has 46 wickets at an average of 30.10 in 25 First Class innings, including a solitary five-wicket haul. Further, Simarjeet has 23 wickets at 38.73 runs apiece in 23 List A games and 42 T20 wickets at a 20.97 average in 35 outings.

One thing that stood out was his ability to bounce out the batters with his sharp pace, for Simarjeet’s natural lengths are short into the body. IPL scouts soon noticed his superior talent, opening his way into the toughest T20 league.

IPL journey of Simarjeet Singh – From Delhi Capitals to Chennai Super Kings to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Simarjeet Singh started his IPL stint as a net bowler for Delhi Capitals (DC), where he gained valuable experience. While he never came into the main team, it was only a matter of time before he landed an IPL deal.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought him for INR 20 Lakh in the IPL 2022 auction and kept him for the whole cycle. Simarjeet played ten matches for the Yellow Army, snaring nine wickets at 28.77 runs apiece.

He battled with injuries most of the time, but his expertise was on show whenever he got the opportunity. The 27-year-old often troubled batters with his pace and hurried them with his climbing deliveries into the body.

However, CSK had to release him before a fresh cycle, opening an opportunity for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to include him in their squad. They bought Simarjeet for INR 1.50 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, intending to use his pace on flat IPL surfaces.

He bowled extremely well in the SRH nets before the season, and the team management had no doubts about his selection. They picked him up from the first game and handed him the new ball.

Simarjeet Singh makes an immediate impact with the ball in IPL 2025

Simarjeet Singh took only three balls to prove his selection correct. He dismissed a dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal on the third delivery of his spell in his maiden SRH outing to provide the first breakthrough.

It was a slightly wide delivery, but the batter could only find the fielder at point, Abhinav Manohar, who grabbed a fine catch. Simarjeet’s best delivery of the over was yet to come.

Two balls later, he bowled a hard length at 145.5 km/h to Riyan Parag, who went for a pull but couldn’t control the pace and height of the ball. That delivery kept rising and hit high on Parag’s willow, as the batter handed an easy catch to Pat Cummins at mid-on.

Simarjeet Singh was pumped, and so was the whole team. He had provided a perfect start to SRH in a tall run chase to put RR on the backfoot early on.

He bowled two overs in the powerplay, conceding 20 runs and dismissing two batters. SRH will take this any day, especially when wicket-taking is as crucial as in this high-scoring IPL tournament.

He dismissed two premium RR batters with the ball, and that’s his role in the team: providing regular breakthroughs. Simarjeet Singh has always had this potential but didn’t get enough chances to prove his worth, which was exacerbated by his injury issues.

However, this was the best possible way to kick off a fresh season in a fresh franchise. One of SRH’s issues last year was not getting enough wickets regularly, and if Simarjeet can do this job, the Orange Army can go one step further in IPL 2025.

